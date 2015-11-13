UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 13 Innodis Ltd :
* Quarter ended Sept. 30, 2015 revenue of 1.10 billion rupees versus 1.06 billion rupees last year
* Quarter ended Sept. 30, 2015 earnings per share of 0.85 rupees Source : bit.ly/1O6ZOr6 Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.