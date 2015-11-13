UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 13 Caleffi SpA :
* Q3 net sales 13.5 million euros ($14.50 million) versus 11.7 million euros a year ago
* Q3 positive EBIT of 824,000 euros versus loss of 291,000 euros a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9313 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.