UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 13 Smoke Shop SA :
* Q3 revenue 1.9 million zlotys ($481,451.45)versus 1.8 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net profit 60,602 zlotys versus loss of 24,778 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9464 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.