BRIEF-Botanix Pharmaceuticals seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement regarding a capital raising. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 13 Warsaw Sock Exchange (WSE):
* Prolongs suspension of trading of Orphee SA shares on New Connect market until further notice Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement regarding a capital raising. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, March 30 Investors poured $5.6 billion into U.S.-based taxable-bond funds during the latest week, data from Lipper showed on Thursday.