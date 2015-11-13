BRIEF-David Baazov disposed of ownership of 12 mln shares of Amaya Inc
* David Baazov -disposed 12 million Amaya shares at an average price of $22.31 per share representing about 8.2% of issued and outstanding common shares (corrects typo)
Nov 13 Eurocent SA :
* Q3 revenue 18.6 million zlotys ($4.7 million) versus 3.2 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net profit 990,435 zlotys versus 721,645 zlotys a year ago
($1 = 3.9566 zlotys)
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9566 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
bioMmune Technologies - Announces name change To Pascal Biosciences Inc; co's shares will trade under new stock symbol "PAS" on TSX venture exchange