Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 13 Xplus SA :
* Q3 revenue 2.8 million zlotys ($708,089.93) versus 4.2 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 operating loss 1.8 million zlotys versus profit of 181,378 zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net loss 1.5 million zlotys versus profit of 132,656 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9543 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order