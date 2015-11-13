Nov 13 Hutchison China MediTech Ltd :

* Announces that it has filed today a second draft of registration statement on Form F-1 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)

* Filing in relation to a potential listing of American depositary shares representing its shares on the nasdaq stock market ("offering")

* BofA Merrill lynch and Deutsche Bank securities are acting as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners for potential offering

* However there can be no assurance that potential offering will be completed