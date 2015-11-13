Nov 13 AstraZeneca Plc

* TAGRISSO (AZD9291) approved by US FDA for patients with EGFR T790M mutation-positive metastatic non-small cell lung cancer

* With objective response rate of 59% and duration of response of 12.4 months, TAGRISSO provides important new option for patients

* AZD9291 is only approved medicine indicated for patients with metastatic EGFR T790M mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer

* Has collaborated with Roche to develop cobas  EGFR Mutation Test V2 as companion diagnostic for AZD9291

* This indication is approved under fda's accelerated approval process based on tumour response rate and duration of response