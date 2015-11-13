BRIEF-David Baazov disposed of ownership of 12 mln shares of Amaya Inc
* David Baazov -disposed 12 million Amaya shares at an average price of $22.31 per share representing about 8.2% of issued and outstanding common shares (corrects typo)
Nov 13 Halk Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS :
* Secures 6.5 million lira ($2.27 million) revolving credit with 3 months maturity from parent company Turkiye Halk Bankasi
* With the credit to finance projects
* bioMmune Technologies - Announces name change To Pascal Biosciences Inc; co's shares will trade under new stock symbol "PAS" on TSX venture exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: