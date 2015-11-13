BRIEF-David Baazov disposed of ownership of 12 mln shares of Amaya Inc
* David Baazov -disposed 12 million Amaya shares at an average price of $22.31 per share representing about 8.2% of issued and outstanding common shares (corrects typo)
Nov 13 Corporacion Financiera Alba SA :
* 9-month total revenue 244.9 million euros ($262.7 million) versus 396.5 million euros year ago
* 9-month net profit 228.2 million euros versus 282.9 million euros year ago
* 9-month net asset value per share 60.22 euros, down 4.4 percent versus year ago
* bioMmune Technologies - Announces name change To Pascal Biosciences Inc; co's shares will trade under new stock symbol "PAS" on TSX venture exchange