Nov 13 Locindus SA :

* Q3 consolidated net income 2.9 million euros ($3.11 million), up 52.6 pct

* Q3 net banking income 6.0 million euros versus 4.2 million euros year ago

* Q3 gross operating income 4.4 million euros versus 2.9 million euros year ago

* For FY 2015 expects production level at least equal at the one in 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9331 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)