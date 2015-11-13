BRIEF-David Baazov disposed of ownership of 12 mln shares of Amaya Inc
* David Baazov -disposed 12 million Amaya shares at an average price of $22.31 per share representing about 8.2% of issued and outstanding common shares (corrects typo)
Nov 13 Locindus SA :
* Q3 consolidated net income 2.9 million euros ($3.11 million), up 52.6 pct
* Q3 net banking income 6.0 million euros versus 4.2 million euros year ago
* Q3 gross operating income 4.4 million euros versus 2.9 million euros year ago
* For FY 2015 expects production level at least equal at the one in 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9331 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* bioMmune Technologies - Announces name change To Pascal Biosciences Inc; co's shares will trade under new stock symbol "PAS" on TSX venture exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: