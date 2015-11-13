BRIEF-David Baazov disposed of ownership of 12 mln shares of Amaya Inc
* David Baazov -disposed 12 million Amaya shares at an average price of $22.31 per share representing about 8.2% of issued and outstanding common shares (corrects typo)
Nov 13 Grupa Jaguar SA :
* Q3 revenue 515,548 zlotys ($130,313.94) versus 110,289 zlotys year on year
* Q3 net profit of 1.1 million zlotys versus loss of 82,133 zlotys year on year
* Q3 net profit of 1.1 million zlotys versus loss of 82,133 zlotys year on year

($1 = 3.9562 zlotys)
* bioMmune Technologies - Announces name change To Pascal Biosciences Inc; co's shares will trade under new stock symbol "PAS" on TSX venture exchange