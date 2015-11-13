Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 13 Hetan Technologies SA :
* Q3 revenue 177,331 zlotys ($44,910.98) versus 600,419 zlotys year on year
* Q3 net loss 275,651 zlotys versus profit of 199,087 zlotys year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9485 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order