BRIEF-Botanix Pharmaceuticals seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement regarding a capital raising. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 13 Genomed SA :
* Q3 net profit 82,181 zlotys ($20,795.31) versus loss of 105,723 zlotys a year ago
* Q3 revenue 2.2 million zlotys versus 1.8 million zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9519 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, March 30 Investors poured $5.6 billion into U.S.-based taxable-bond funds during the latest week, data from Lipper showed on Thursday.