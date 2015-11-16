Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 16 Telkom SA SOC Ltd
* Group net revenue up 1.2% to R13.5 billion
* Mobile services and subscription revenue increased 40.5% to R1.2 billion
* EBITDA, excluding one-off items, improved 15.1% to R5.0 billion
* Headline earnings per share, excluding one-off items, increased 13.9% to 280.6 cents
* Continuing growth in our mobile business resulted in a service and subscription revenue increase of 40.5 percent year-on-year
* Challenges of intense competition, soft economy and fixed and inefficient nature of our operating cost base will remain with us for H2 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
