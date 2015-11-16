Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 16 MTN Group Ltd
* Executive Chairman Phuthuma Nhleko has personally met with Nigerian authorities to continue ongoing discussions regarding fine
* These discussions include matters of non- compliance and remedial measures that may have to be adopted to address this
* Shareholders are advised that Nigerian authorities have, without prejudice, agreed that imposed fine will not be payable until negotiations have been concluded Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order