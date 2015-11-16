UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 16 Mauritius Secondary Industries Ltd :
* Quarter-ended Sept 30, 2015 revenue of 2.6 million rupees versus 2.9 million rupees year ago
* Quarter-ended Sept 30, 2015 profit before tax of 1.24 million rupees versus 1.23 million year ago
* Quarter-ended Sept 30, 2015 basic earnings per share of 1.30 rupees Source text (bit.ly/1kYqn8a) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.