Nov 16 Accu Holding AG :

* Atlas Capital Markets to invest up to 13.5 million Swiss francs ($13 million) in Accu Holding via Atlas Alpha Yield fund

* Has secured access to a 13.5 million francs funding facility comprising 5 million francs convertible bonds and 8.5 million francs share placement

* Has also agreed to issue 150,000 warrants to Atlas Capital markets, each carrying right to subscribe for one new ordinary share in company

* Warrants will be exercisable for a period of three years from signature date of agreement at an initial exercise price of 15 francs