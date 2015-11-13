BRIEF-David Baazov disposed of ownership of 12 mln shares of Amaya Inc
* David Baazov -disposed 12 million Amaya shares at an average price of $22.31 per share representing about 8.2% of issued and outstanding common shares (corrects typo)
Nov 13 Technicolor SA :
* Confirms the expansion of its packaged media activities in North America
* Announced it has added replication and distribution of packaged media products of 2 large customers to its North American portfolio
* Has acquired for approximately 40 million euros ($42.90 million) relevant North American optical disc manufacturing and distribution assets from Cinram Group, Inc
* Transaction entirely funded out of available cash, with no impact to technicolor's adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow objectives for 2015
* At least 190 million euros in annualized revenues will be added to Technicolor's entertainment services segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9324 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
