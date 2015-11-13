UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 13 Forever Entertainment SA :
* Q3 revenue 159,460 zlotys ($40,324) versus 218,040 zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net loss of 157,330 zlotys versus profit of 31,845 zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9545 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.