UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 13 Kerdos Group SA :
* Files motion for bankruptcy with liquidation of assets
* Says that due its insolvency is not able to pay back debts of unit Dayli Polska Sp. z o.o.
* Has not met deadline for payment of invoices issued by ING Lease (Polska) Sp. z o.o. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.