Nov 13 Kerdos Group SA :

* Files motion for bankruptcy with liquidation of assets

* Says that due its insolvency is not able to pay back debts of unit Dayli Polska Sp. z o.o.

* Has not met deadline for payment of invoices issued by ING Lease (Polska) Sp. z o.o.