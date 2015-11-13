Nov 13 Macintosh Retail Group Nv

* Sale of Kwantum to Gilde

* Macintosh and Gilde Equity Management have reached agreement on sale of 100 pct of shares in Home Fashion Group BV (Kwantum)

* Sale will have retroactive effect to 1 january 2015

* Net proceeds from sale will amount to approximately 28 million euros

* Transaction will generate a book profit for Macintosh of around 1 million euros