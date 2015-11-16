Nov 16 Cartrack Holdings Ltd

* Headline earnings and headline earnings per share up by 16% to R111.7 million (H1 2015: R96.5 million) and 37.2 cents (H1 2015: 32.2 cents) for six mos ended Aug

* An interim cash dividend of 20 cents (h1 2015: 16 cents) was declared, which represents a 25% increase

* Group increased revenue by 18% to r469.7 million and raised profit before tax by 14% to r164.6 million in six months ended 31 aug

* Operating margin reduced to 34% (h1 2015: 36%) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: