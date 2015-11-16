BRIEF-General Electric CEO Jeff Immelt says U.S. still has much to gain from globalization
* GE CEO Jeff Immelt says maintaining healthy US-China relationship is most important geopolitical issue today
Nov 16 Valartis Group AG :
* Application for a definitive moratorium will be submitted today
* Primary objective is now to cure temporary liquidity squeeze at Valartis Group and Valartis Finance holding as quickly as possible Source text - bit.ly/1lqP9yh Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* GE CEO Jeff Immelt says maintaining healthy US-China relationship is most important geopolitical issue today
TORONTO, March 30 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce said on Thursday it has raised its takeover offer for PrivateBancorp Inc by 20 percent to about $4.9 billion, after some of the Chicago-based lender's shareholders opposed an initial bid.