BRIEF-General Electric CEO Jeff Immelt says U.S. still has much to gain from globalization
* GE CEO Jeff Immelt says maintaining healthy US-China relationship is most important geopolitical issue today
Nov 16 Mauritius Development Investment Trust Company :
* quarter-ended Sept 30, 2015 income from investments 7.1 million rupees versus 1.4 million rupees year ago
* quarter-ended Sept 30, 2015 loss before tax of 61.5 million rupees versus profit of 83.1 million rupees year ago Source text (bit.ly/1kYqv7E) Further company coverage:
TORONTO, March 30 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce said on Thursday it has raised its takeover offer for PrivateBancorp Inc by 20 percent to about $4.9 billion, after some of the Chicago-based lender's shareholders opposed an initial bid.