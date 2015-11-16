BRIEF-General Electric CEO Jeff Immelt says U.S. still has much to gain from globalization
* GE CEO Jeff Immelt says maintaining healthy US-China relationship is most important geopolitical issue today
Nov 16 Stendorren Fastigheter AB :
* Acquires three light industrial properties in Södertälje: Pilbågen 1, Tunaängen 6 and Tunaängen 10
* Agreed property value of transaction is 49 million Swedish crowns ($5.6 million)
* Possession takes place March 1, 2016 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.7055 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* GE CEO Jeff Immelt says maintaining healthy US-China relationship is most important geopolitical issue today
TORONTO, March 30 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce said on Thursday it has raised its takeover offer for PrivateBancorp Inc by 20 percent to about $4.9 billion, after some of the Chicago-based lender's shareholders opposed an initial bid.