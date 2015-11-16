BRIEF-General Electric CEO Jeff Immelt says U.S. still has much to gain from globalization
* GE CEO Jeff Immelt says maintaining healthy US-China relationship is most important geopolitical issue today
Nov 16 KBC Groep NV :
* KBC Groep to liquidate KBC Financial Holding Inc. (US)
* Post-tax impact on result is estimated at 763 million euros ($818 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9322 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
TORONTO, March 30 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce said on Thursday it has raised its takeover offer for PrivateBancorp Inc by 20 percent to about $4.9 billion, after some of the Chicago-based lender's shareholders opposed an initial bid.