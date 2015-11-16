BRIEF-Canada Energy Partners says submission of appeal & request for stay to restore water disposal rights
* Canada energy partners announces submission of appeal & request for stay to restore water disposal rights
Nov 16 Ericsson
* Ericsson: comments on market rumors
* Has noted the recent speculation in the press and financial markets regarding an interest by Cisco to acquire Ericsson
* Ericsson says there have not been any discussions whatsoever on a merger or an acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Canada energy partners announces submission of appeal & request for stay to restore water disposal rights
* Avon products -cleveland apple investor voted its series c preferred stock in favor of electing chan galbato, steven mayer, michael sanford to board Source text (http://bit.ly/2omndOb) Further company coverage: