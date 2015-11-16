UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Corrects headline to say FBD has capital, not to have .. by year end)
Nov 16 Fbd Holdings Plc
* Policy volumes have declined 9.2% year to date
* Policy volume decline offset by average rate increases of 9.1%
* Claims settlement environment remains challenging, though experience since end of quarter two has been in line with group's expectation
* Group believes that industry will continue to be loss making for 2015 and 2016
* It remains FBD's view that market has not increased rates sufficiently to compensate for significant deterioration in claims environment
* FBD insurance plc has capital in excess of its solvency II capital requirement in advance of its effective date of 1 January 2016. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Conor Humphries)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.