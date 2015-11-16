BRIEF-General Electric CEO Jeff Immelt says U.S. still has much to gain from globalization
* GE CEO Jeff Immelt says maintaining healthy US-China relationship is most important geopolitical issue today
Nov 16 Paragon Diamonds Ltd :
* Currently has limited working capital and until a funding package has been secured there is a material uncertainty over financial position of company
* No assurances can be given regarding terms and timing of funding arrangements that directors may secure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1136)
* GE CEO Jeff Immelt says maintaining healthy US-China relationship is most important geopolitical issue today
TORONTO, March 30 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce said on Thursday it has raised its takeover offer for PrivateBancorp Inc by 20 percent to about $4.9 billion, after some of the Chicago-based lender's shareholders opposed an initial bid.