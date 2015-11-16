UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 16 Tiger Brands Ltd
* Has decided not to provide further financial support with respect to its investment in Tiger Branded Consumer Goods Plc of Nigeria
* Currently exploring various alternatives with respect to its shareholding in Tiger Branded Consumer Goods Plc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.