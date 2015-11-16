BRIEF-General Electric CEO Jeff Immelt says U.S. still has much to gain from globalization
* GE CEO Jeff Immelt says maintaining healthy US-China relationship is most important geopolitical issue today
Nov 16 Aeolian Investment Fund SA :
* Q3 turnover loss 309,592 euros ($332,223) versus loss 858,458 euros year ago
* Q3 net loss 458,350 euros versus loss 1.0 million euros year ago
* Q3 EBITDA loss 455,095 euros versus loss 996,597 euros year ago
* Net cash on Sept. 30 at 1.9 million euros versus 2.4 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1N6fmhV Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9319 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
TORONTO, March 30 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce said on Thursday it has raised its takeover offer for PrivateBancorp Inc by 20 percent to about $4.9 billion, after some of the Chicago-based lender's shareholders opposed an initial bid.