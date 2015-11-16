BRIEF-General Electric CEO Jeff Immelt says U.S. still has much to gain from globalization
* GE CEO Jeff Immelt says maintaining healthy US-China relationship is most important geopolitical issue today
Nov 16 Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI SA :
* To submit to the shareholders for approval the acquisition of additional 41.22 percent stake in Puerta Maritima Ondara SL from Grupo Lar Inversores Inmobiliarias SA
* Lar Espana already holds 58.78 percent in Puerta Maritima Ondara Source text for Eikon:
TORONTO, March 30 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce said on Thursday it has raised its takeover offer for PrivateBancorp Inc by 20 percent to about $4.9 billion, after some of the Chicago-based lender's shareholders opposed an initial bid.