BRIEF-General Electric CEO Jeff Immelt says U.S. still has much to gain from globalization
* GE CEO Jeff Immelt says maintaining healthy US-China relationship is most important geopolitical issue today
Nov 16 Guinea Insurance Plc :
* Q1 net premium income of 191.5 million naira versus 97.8 million naira last year
* Q1 profit before taxation of 71.9 million naira versus loss of 47.6 million naira year ago Source: bit.ly/1MM8iF9 Further company coverage:
* GE CEO Jeff Immelt says maintaining healthy US-China relationship is most important geopolitical issue today
TORONTO, March 30 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce said on Thursday it has raised its takeover offer for PrivateBancorp Inc by 20 percent to about $4.9 billion, after some of the Chicago-based lender's shareholders opposed an initial bid.