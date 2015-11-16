Nov 16 Investec Property Fund Ltd :

* Proposes to raise 2.57 bln rand through an offer of 171 mln rights offer shares at a price of R15 per rights offer share

* Proceeds of rights offer will be utilised to fund a portion of purchase consideration and transaction costs of acquisition

* Offer ratio of 35.57696 rights offer shares for every 100 existing Investec Property Fund shares held on record date for rights offer