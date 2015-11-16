BRIEF-General Electric CEO Jeff Immelt says U.S. still has much to gain from globalization
* GE CEO Jeff Immelt says maintaining healthy US-China relationship is most important geopolitical issue today
Nov 16 Investec Property Fund Ltd :
* Proposes to raise 2.57 bln rand through an offer of 171 mln rights offer shares at a price of R15 per rights offer share
* Proceeds of rights offer will be utilised to fund a portion of purchase consideration and transaction costs of acquisition
* Offer ratio of 35.57696 rights offer shares for every 100 existing Investec Property Fund shares held on record date for rights offer
TORONTO, March 30 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce said on Thursday it has raised its takeover offer for PrivateBancorp Inc by 20 percent to about $4.9 billion, after some of the Chicago-based lender's shareholders opposed an initial bid.