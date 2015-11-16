Nov 16 Nutritional Holdings Ltd

* unaudited condensed interim results for the six months ended 31 August 2015

* Group turnover of r 18,162 million was 5.9 pct down on r 19,300 million of previous corresponding period.

* No dividends were declared as at 31 August 2015.

* Headline loss increased slightly from a loss of r2,026 million to a loss of r2,330 million, with both loss per share and headline loss per share reducing from a loss of 11c to a loss of 8c