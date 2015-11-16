Nov 16 Ambu A/S :

* Employee representative on the compay's Board, Jakob Bønnelykke Kristensen, sold on Nov. 13 a total of 2,000 Ambu shares for 386,000 Danish crowns ($55,553.96)

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9482 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)