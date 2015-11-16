Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 16 EC2 SA :
* Q3 revenue 1.5 million zlotys ($379,535) versus 701,697 zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net profit 126,068 zlotys versus 39,144 zlotys a year ago
* Maintains its FY 2015 financial forecast published on Sept. 14 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9522 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order