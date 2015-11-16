Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 16 Telforceone Sa
* Q3 net profit 1.9 million zlotys ($480,453.14) versus 2.1 million zlotys year on year
* Q3 revenue 63.9 million zlotys versus 70.5 million zlotys year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9546 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order