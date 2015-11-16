Nov 16 Pihlajalinna Oyj :

* Q3 EBITDA excluding non-recurring items amounted to 2.9 million euros ($3.11 million) versus 3.8 million euros year ago

* Q3 revenue 50.9 million euros versus 32.6 million euros year ago

* Guidance is unchanged: Pihlajalinna's consolidated revenue is expected to exceed 200 million euros in 2015 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9323 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)