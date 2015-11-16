Nov 16 Telemedycyna Polska Sa

* Q3 revenue 1.2 million zlotys ($303,620.68) versus 1.4 million zlotys a year ago

* Q3 net loss 146,620 zlotys versus loss of 67,473 zlotys a year ago