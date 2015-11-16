UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 16 Hemfosa Fastigheter AB :
* Hemfosa has signed a new 20-year lease with Winn Hotel Group for the Söderbymalm 3:462 (Najaden) property in Haninge
* A total of 6,740 sqm will be refurbished, and is scheduled for completion by Sept. 1, 2016
Source text: bit.ly/1LhjXGt
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.