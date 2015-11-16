Nov 16 Taylor Wimpey Plc

* We have seen an excellent summer selling season strengthen further in autumn period

* We expect net cash at end of 2015 to be around £220 million

* In first year of our medium term targets, we expect to deliver an improvement in operating profit* margin of over 200 basis points in 2015

* We see an ongoing healthy backdrop for uk housing market

* Sales rates for year to date are ahead of last year at 0.76 sales per outlet per week

* We are fully sold for our targeted 2015 completions