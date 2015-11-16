Nov 16 Det Norske Oljeselskap Asa says:

* Det norske acquires Premier Oil's Norwegian subsidiary

* Has acquired Premier Oil Norge as ("ponas") which comprises all premier oil plc's norwegian assets for a cash consideration of usd 120 million on a cash free, debt free basis

* At end of 2015, ponas is estimated to hold tax losses carry forward, undepreciated tax balances and exploration tax refunds equaling approximately nok 1.0 billion

* The transaction is subject to the receipt of government approval, and is expected to complete by year-end

* The transaction will be funded through existing cash and undrawn debt facilities

* the acquisition is another bolt-on acquisition that further underlines our firm belief in and commitment to the Norwegian Continental Shelf