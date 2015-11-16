BRIEF-General Electric CEO Jeff Immelt says U.S. still has much to gain from globalization
* GE CEO Jeff Immelt says maintaining healthy US-China relationship is most important geopolitical issue today
Nov 16 Setanta SA :
* Q3 revenue 888,695 zlotys ($224,800)
* Q3 net profit 619,551 zlotys Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9536 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
TORONTO, March 30 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce said on Thursday it has raised its takeover offer for PrivateBancorp Inc by 20 percent to about $4.9 billion, after some of the Chicago-based lender's shareholders opposed an initial bid.