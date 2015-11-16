BRIEF-General Electric CEO Jeff Immelt says U.S. still has much to gain from globalization
* GE CEO Jeff Immelt says maintaining healthy US-China relationship is most important geopolitical issue today
Nov 16 Wallstreet Online AG :
* Q3 revenue 506,000 euros ($542,381.4) (previous year: 564,000 euros)
* Q3 loss after taxes and interest 89,000 euros (previous year: loss 5,000 euros)
* 9-month EBITDA 230,000 euros versus 102,000 euros year-on-year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9329 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* GE CEO Jeff Immelt says maintaining healthy US-China relationship is most important geopolitical issue today
TORONTO, March 30 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce said on Thursday it has raised its takeover offer for PrivateBancorp Inc by 20 percent to about $4.9 billion, after some of the Chicago-based lender's shareholders opposed an initial bid.