BRIEF-General Electric CEO Jeff Immelt says U.S. still has much to gain from globalization
* GE CEO Jeff Immelt says maintaining healthy US-China relationship is most important geopolitical issue today
Nov 16 Topdanmark :
* Q3 combined ratio 86.2 percent (Reuters poll 86.4 percent)
* Q3 pre-tax profit 276 million Danish crowns ($39.74 million) (Reuters poll 308 million crowns)
* Q3 post-tax profit 207 million crowns (Reuters poll 240 million crowns)
* Assumed combined ratio for 2015 has improved to around 87 percent from 88-89 percent, excluding run-off in Q4 2015
* Post-tax profit forecast model for 2015 is unchanged at 1,050-1,150 million crowns, excluding run-off in Q4 2015, representing EPS of 10.9 crowns
* Unchanged assumed decline of 1-2 percent in non-life premiums, in life insurance, assumed growth of more than 10 percent in regular premiums is maintained
* For 2016 assumed premium growth is around minus 1 percent and assumed combined ratio is around 91 percent excluding. run-off
($1 = 6.9458 Danish crowns)
TORONTO, March 30 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce said on Thursday it has raised its takeover offer for PrivateBancorp Inc by 20 percent to about $4.9 billion, after some of the Chicago-based lender's shareholders opposed an initial bid.