Nov 16 Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson

* Says Ooredoo group inks 5-year frame agreement with Ericsson for 2G, 3G and 4G radio, core and transmission

* Says the agreement includes the new Ericsson Software model which will help Ooredoo launch new functionalities with a shorter time to market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)