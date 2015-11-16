Nov 16 Biogened SA :

* Q3 revenue 7.7 million zlotys ($2.0 million) versus 3.4 million zlotys a year ago

* Q3 net profit 771,085 zlotys versus loss of 319,941 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9541 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)