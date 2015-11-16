Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 16 NCR(Nigeria) Plc :
* Quarter ended Mar 31, 2015 revenue of 2.00 billion naira versus 1.47 billion naira year ago
* Quarter ended Mar 31, 2015 profit before tax of 162.1 million naira versus 131.4 million naira year ago Source: bit.ly/1MhHJpI Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order